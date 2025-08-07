Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $152.8 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $242.8 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411.2 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $2.077 billion from $1.942 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152.8 Mln. vs. $242.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $2.077 Bln vs. $1.942 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.30

