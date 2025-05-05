ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ZBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS ($ZBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.79 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,909,100,000, missing estimates of $1,914,278,159 by $-5,178,159.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZBH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $14,764,716 of award payments to $ZBH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZBH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZBH forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.