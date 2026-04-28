Zimmer Biomet Holdings CFO Suketu Upadhyay Steps Down, Paul Stellato To Be Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced that Suketu Upadhyay will step down from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Finance, Operations and Supply Chain, to pursue a new professional opportunity, effective April 28, 2026.

Following this, the company has appointed Paul Stellato, currently Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as interim CFO.

The company has initiated an internal and external search to identify a permanent successor.

"We are confident Paul is the right leader to provide continuity and steady direction during this transition, as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver on our commitments," said CEO Ivan Tornos.

In the pre-market hours, ZBH is trading at $90.00, down 2.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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