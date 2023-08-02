Zimmer Biomet Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZBH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.04, changing hands as low as $127.74 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $102.60 per share, with $149.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.63. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
