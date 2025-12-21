Zimmer Biomet Holdings (BIT:1ZBH) Price Target Increased by 18.34% to 100.73

The average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (BIT:1ZBH) has been revised to €100.73 / share. This is an increase of 18.34% from the prior estimate of €85.12 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €85.76 to a high of €126.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from the latest reported closing price of €89.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZBH is 0.23%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 252,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 23,216K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,097K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBH by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,082K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,622K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,833K shares , representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBH by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,551K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,772K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBH by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,362K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBH by 27.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.