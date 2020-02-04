Zimmer Biomet Guides FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.15 to $8.45 per share on projected revenue growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent from last year on a reported and constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $8.29 per share on revenue growth of 2.50 percent to $8.16 billion for the year.

The Company also recently began a number of restructuring initiatives, including reorganizing business units to create greater strategic alignment, increased efficiency and improved resource allocation for accelerated growth.

