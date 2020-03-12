Zimmer Biomet Grows on Strong Emerging Market, Innovation

On Mar 11, we issued an updated research report on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH. The company continues to witness strength in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. However, pricing persists to be a major concern. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zimmer Biomet registered improved performance across all of the geographies and most of the operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is also executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches.

In terms of product launch, the unveiling of Revision system, ROSA robotics Knee, mymobility digital health platform, Avenir are among major achievements. The company put up a strong performance in the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results.

The company is also performing well in its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product introductions. With respect to quality remediation, it made a good progress in the third quarter.

Of late, Zimmer Biomet is seen to solidify its foothold in the emerging markets offering long-term opportunities. The company’s strategic investments in these zones over the last several quarters to improve its operational and sales performance are yielding results. It expects consistent growth in the APAC and EMEA markets this year.

The company should benefit from favorable long-term trends, driven by obesity, wear and tear of joints from more active lifestyles, uptick in the emerging markets, new material technologies, advancements in the surgical techniques and proven clinical benefits of joint replacement procedures.

However, declining Spine & CMF revenues are a major concern for the company. Rising expenses are also denting its adjusted operating margin. Adverse currency movement is another headwind trailing the company. The presence of a large number of players, particularly in the orthopedic industry, has made the medical devices market intensely competitive.

Shares of this leading musculoskeletal healthcare company have underperformed its industry over the past six months. The stock has declined 20.4% compared with the 10.6% fall of the industry.

