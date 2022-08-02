Zimmer Biomet Gains On Q2 Earnings, Guidance

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) shares are trading more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported higher earnings for the second quarter and a boost in full-year outlook.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $153.7 million compared to $141.9 million or $0.67 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $382.4 million. The company reported an increase in second-quarter net sales to $1.781 billion from $1.763 billion last year.

Further, the raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.70 - $6.90 per share from the previous guidance of $6.65 - $6.85 per share. The revenue growth outlook is in a range of (1.0) - 1.0 percent from the earlier outlook of (1.5) - 0.5 percent. Currently, shares are at $114.11, up 3.96 percent from the previous close of $109.76 on a volume of 277,568.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.