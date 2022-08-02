Markets
ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Gains On Q2 Earnings, Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) shares are trading more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported higher earnings for the second quarter and a boost in full-year outlook.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $153.7 million compared to $141.9 million or $0.67 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $382.4 million. The company reported an increase in second-quarter net sales to $1.781 billion from $1.763 billion last year.

Further, the raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.70 - $6.90 per share from the previous guidance of $6.65 - $6.85 per share. The revenue growth outlook is in a range of (1.0) - 1.0 percent from the earlier outlook of (1.5) - 0.5 percent. Currently, shares are at $114.11, up 3.96 percent from the previous close of $109.76 on a volume of 277,568.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZBH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular