Zimmer Biomet Focuses on Innovation Amid Growing Competition

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH is participating in the ongoing American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego, from March 10-14. Here, the company is highlighting advancements in hip, knee, and upper extremity reconstruction, as well as its latest ambulatory surgery center (ASC) solutions.

Expanding Hip Reconstruction Portfolio

At AAOS 2025, Zimmer Biomet is presenting its comprehensive hip portfolio, with the primary focus being on the Z1 Triple-Taper Femoral Hip System, which offers a comprehensive solution for a wide patient demographic. Also on display is the HAMMR Automated Hip Impaction System, designed to mitigate surgeon fatigue during hip replacement procedures. The company is also displaying its OrthoGrid Hip AI with its AI-driven fluoroscopic guidance. Further its HipInsight System is being showcased demonstrating the benefits of mixed reality technology for real-time intraoperative navigation.

Advancements in Knee Reconstruction

Among Zimmer Biomet’s knee solutions being featured at the AAOS 2025, the newly cleared Persona Revision SoluTion Femur is expected to draw attention. This device offers an alternative to traditional metal-based knee implants for patients with sensitivities. Further, the Oxford Cementless Partial Knee, the only FDA-approved cementless option in its category, is being showcased for its efficiency and long-term durability. Meanwhile, the Persona IQ 30 mm Stem demonstrates how smart technology can enhance post-operative monitoring with real-time recovery data.

Innovations in Upper Extremities and ASC Solutions

The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System provides an anatomically optimized solution for shoulder arthroplasty, ensuring stable fixation without requiring a traditional stem. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet’s launch of ZBX, a comprehensive ASC program, is expected to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

ZBH's Strong Expansion in Musculoskeletal Space

The global orthopedic implants market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030 (a Grand View Research report). Factors such as the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about minimally invasive surgical techniques are expected to drive this growth. Additionally, a surge in sports injuries will contribute to the demand for orthopedic implants. Further, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries, leading to shorter recovery times and reduced hospital costs, remains a key driver for market expansion.

Zimmer Biomet is strategically expanding its global presence to address the huge demand in this space. This market is expanding rapidly, driven by favorable demographics and increased musculoskeletal healthcare use in emerging and under-penetrated markets.

Zimmer Biomet is particularly witnessing strong market share gains within reconstructive Knees and Hips in key geographies in recent times despite macroeconomic challenges. The fourth quarter of 2024 marks the 12th consecutive quarter in which Zimmer Biomet's revenues have grown in mid-single digits or above. Despite ERP implementation challenges, all end markets are showing strong growth trends. An aging and increasing active population, technological advancements improving patient care dynamics globally, the shift of procedures to outpatient settings like the ASC as well as data showcasing best-in-class clinical outcomes are acting as major tailwinds here.

Recent Developments at ZBH's 3 Major Peers in Musculoskeletal Space

The presence of a large number of players has made the musculoskeletal market intensely competitive.

The first in this line is Stryker SYK, which specializes in innovative solutions across surgical, neurotechnology, orthopedics and spine care. With a strong commercial execution strategy, ongoing investments in robotics and a robust hospital spending environment, Stryker is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in surgical innovation and procedural growth. The company’s Mako SmartRobotics platform remains a key driver, with record installations in 2024. The company is also benefiting from the growing demand for surgical procedures. In fourth-quarter 2024, MedSurg and Neurotechnology reported organic sales growth of 10.1%, with double-digit U.S. growth of 11.5%.

The second one is Smith & Nephew SNN, a global medical technology company specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine and advanced wound management. In 2024, Smith & Nephew reported annual revenues of approximately $5.8 billion, with its orthopedics division contributing around $2.3 billion. Its knee and hip implant segments saw underlying growth rates of 1.3% and 4%, respectively, over 2023.

The third major peer of ZBH is DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson JNJ. The company offers a wide range of solutions in joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine. Additionally, JNJ’s VELYS Digital Surgery portfolio is designed to enhance patient care while optimizing clinical outcomes and economic efficiency for healthcare systems worldwide.

