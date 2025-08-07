Zimmer Biomet Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 to 7.7 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 6.2 to 7.2 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $7.90 to $8.10 per share on revenue growth of 5.7 to 8.2 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 5.7 to 7.7 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.99 per share on revenue growth of 6.48 percent to $8.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

