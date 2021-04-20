Markets
Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance Of ROSA Partial Knee System

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced FDA 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Partial Knee System for robotically-assisted partial knee replacement surgeries. The ROSA Partial Knee System features 2D to 3D X-Atlas imaging technology and real-time, intraoperative data collection on soft-tissue and bone anatomy to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis.

The ROSA Partial Knee System is the newest addition to ROSA Robotics, Zimmer Biomet's multiple application robotics platform. The ROSA Partial Knee System is designed for compatibility with Persona Partial Knee, a partial knee implant system.

