Zimmer Biomet announces CE Mark certification for knee system

November 18, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) received the CE Mark for its Persona Revision Knee System. This addition to the Persona family builds on Zimmer Biomet’s commitment to personalized solutions, providing surgeons with advanced tools for revision knee arthroplasty. “After the successful introduction of Persona Revision Knee in the United States and other markets, the CE Mark certification and commercial launch extends its availability significantly so that more surgeons have access to an innovative solution that can enhance patient outcomes,” said Joe Urban, President, Knees at Zimmer Biomet.

