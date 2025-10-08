Markets
ZBH

Zimmer Biomet And Paragon 28 Launch Two New Foot And Ankle Trauma Solutions

October 08, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and its subsidiary Paragon 28 on Wednesday announced the commercial launch of two new products for complex foot and ankle trauma: the Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail.

The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System provides reliable dual-column fixation for severe or malunited tibial pilon fractures.

Building on the proven Phantom TTC Nail platform, the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail offers expanded lengths—150 mm, 300 mm, and 350 mm—and enhanced fixation capabilities to address more demanding trauma cases, including complex pilon fractures requiring tibiotalocalcaneal fusion.

Both systems are currently available for use by foot and ankle specialists in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.