Zimmer announces FDA clearance of Persona SoluTion Porous Plasma Spray Femur

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Holdings announced FDA clearance of Persona SoluTion Porous Plasma Spray Femur, a total knee implant component offering an alternative for patients with sensitivities to bone cement and/or metal. The Persona SoluTion PPS Femur features a porous coating for cementless fixation and leverages a proprietary surface treatment designed to enhance wear performance. Hypersensitivity to metal is a challenge for a certain patient population associated with a traditional cemented total knee replacement, or TKR, with an implant made of cobalt-chrome, Co-Cr-Mo, alloy. When exposed to certain metals, people with these hypersensitivities can experience an inflammatory response, pain and implant loosening that can require a revision TKR.4 Persona SoluTion PPS Femur offers cementless fixation with its clinically proven PPS coating that provides initial scratch fit stability and supports biologic fixation through bony ongrowth.3-12 When combined with Persona OsseoTi tibia and Vivacit-E Highly Crosslinked Polyethylene, or HXLPE, the total knee implant is designed to minimize the most common metal sensitizers, or nickel, cobalt and chromium, likely to elicit an immune response and is made of a proprietary Tivanium, or Ti-6Al-4V, alloy with over 17 years of clinical use. The Tivanium alloy is treated with the Ti-Nidium Surface Hardening Process and is compatible with Vivacit-E HXLPE articular surfaces. The Persona Solution PPS femur coupled with a Vivacit-E bearing demonstrates similar wear performance as compared to Persona cobalt chromium alloy femur coupled with a Vivacit-E bearing. Persona SoluTion PPS Femur will be commercially available in the U.S. in Q1 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZBH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.