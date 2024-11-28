Zimi Ltd Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.

Zimi Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. With its focus on smart technology products and expansion plans, Zimi is poised to capitalize on the growing Internet of Things market in Australia and beyond. The company’s partnerships with key industry players further strengthen its position for future growth.

