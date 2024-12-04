News & Insights

ZIMI Ltd Director Acquires Additional Shares

December 04, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.

ZIMI Ltd has announced a change in the interest of its director, Simon Charles Gerard, involving the acquisition of 5,375,000 ordinary shares priced at $0.01 per share. This transaction was part of the Director Fee Shares issued following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. Such movements in director holdings can reflect strategic positioning and confidence in the company’s future, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

