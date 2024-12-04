ZIMI Ltd Announces Quotation of New Shares on ASX

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.
ZIMI Ltd has announced the quotation of 10,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective December 4, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors may find this an interesting development as it could influence ZIMI’s stock performance.
