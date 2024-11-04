ZIMI Ltd Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.

ZIMI Ltd has announced the issuance of 237.5 million fully paid ordinary shares under a Shortfall Placement, set to conclude by December 26, 2024. This move comes as part of its strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and attract investor interest. The shares will be available for trading on the ASX starting November 4, 2024.

