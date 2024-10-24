Zimi Limited Gains New Investment and Strategic Partnership

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.

Zimi Limited has secured $2.375 million through a shortfall placement, with Zencontrol taking a strategic 19.3% stake in the company. This investment will enhance Zimi’s growth plans, including new board appointments to drive its market expansion. The partnership with Zencontrol focuses on leveraging synergies in product manufacturing and reducing costs.

