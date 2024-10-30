Zimi Limited Announces AGM and Strategic Financial Moves

ZIMI Ltd (AU:ZMM) has released an update.

Zimi Limited, a leading Australian IoT company, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, offering a hybrid format to accommodate both in-person and virtual attendees. The company is also pursuing shareholder approval to convert $500,000 of outstanding credit into shares, a move aimed at preserving cash reserves. Additionally, Zimi plans to issue new shares to satisfy payment for services, demonstrating strategic financial maneuvers as it eyes expansion opportunities in the growing IoT market.

