Zimbabwe's main opposition party calls for new election

August 29, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Nyasha Chingono and Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

HARARE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's main opposition party the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) on Tuesday called for a fresh election after it disputed the result of last week's vote and called it a fraud.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba told a news conference that the party was calling on the African Union and southern African regional bloc SADC to facilitate a return to legitimacy in the southern African country.

The elections commission late on Saturday declared incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF party the winner of last week's presidential vote, but analysts have widely questioned the credibility of the result.

