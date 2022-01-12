World Markets

Zimbabwe's gold output up 55.5% in 2021 -cbank

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Zimbabwe's gold production rose by 55.5% in 2021, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as government moves to incentivise miners bore fruit.

HARARE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's gold production rose by 55.5% in 2021, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as government moves to incentivise miners bore fruit.

The country produced 29.6 tons of gold versus 19 tons a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said in a statement, adding total production figures would rise further after adding volumes from platinum metals group miners which also produce gold.

Gold producers are allowed to keep 60% of their sales in foreign currency, with the balance being converted into Zimbabwe dollars.

But the government last year allowed miners to keep up to 80% of their gold sales proceeds in foreign currency if they increased production.

"The scheme has had a significant positive impact on gold deliveries," RBZ said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jason Neely)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular