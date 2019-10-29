Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

HARARE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

John Mangudya said the new currency would consist of 5 dollar notes and 2 dollar coins and would be introduced gradually to prevent driving up inflation.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alison Williams)

