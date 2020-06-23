World Markets

Zimbabwe's Centragrid to scale up solar output

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean solar power company Centragrid plans to increase generation capacity to 25 megawatts (MW) by October 2021, helping the country chip away at a huge electricity deficit that has hurt mines and kept households in the dark for hours.

NYABIRA, ZIMBABWE, June 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean solar power company Centragrid plans to increase generation capacity to 25 megawatts (MW) by October 2021, helping the country chip away at a huge electricity deficit that has hurt mines and kept households in the dark for hours.

The southern African country currently produces about 1,000 MW of electricity, half of peak demand, resulting in rolling power cuts after a devastating drought reduced dam levels at its hydropower plant while ageing thermal stations break down regularly.

“If we fail to solve these things, we will continue to import power from neighbouring countries. When you import power, you’re also exporting jobs,” Centragrid founder Victor Utedzi told Reuters on a solar farm in Nyabira, 35km west of the capital, Harare.

Centragrid’s Nyabira solar plant was built by China’s Sinohydro SINOH.UL and generates 2.5 MW but it plans to build nine more units of 2.5 MW each, with work due to start in the next three months.

Centragrid says it will spend $30 million, raised locally and offshore, to scale its plant to 25 MW, but Utedzi is concerned that Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages could dampen interest in the sector.

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages after years of economic crisis have left businesses struggling to import equipment, service foreign loans and pay dividends to international investors.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and David Goodman )

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular