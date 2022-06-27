Zimbabwe to legislate use of U.S. dollar for next five years: finance minister

HARARE, June 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday said the government will maintain the country's multi-currency system and that the use of the U.S. dollar will be legislated for the next five years.

