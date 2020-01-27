World Markets

Zimbabwe tax agency targets businesses to raise dollars

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Zimbabwe's tax agency on Monday ordered businesses charging their customers in foreign currency to also settle their tax obligations in foreign currency, as the government aims to raise scarce dollars.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular