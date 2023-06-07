Zimbabwe stock market halts trade after rally on back of weak currency

HARARE, June 7 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's main stock market on Wednesday temporarily halted trading for the second time in two days after shares rallied on the back of a weakening Zimdollar.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) said in a statement it had suspended trading for 30 minutes to allow the market to "cool off" after the all-share index rose 10%.

The trading resumed half an hour after the halt.

Zimbabweans, seeking to hedge themselves against a weakening currency, whose value has tumbled 70% since the start of the year, are buying stocks, driving up prices.

Last year, the ZSE introduced a regulatory measure that allows it to halt the trading to restore order on the bourse, ZSE chief executive Justin Bgoni said.

"Best practice is that if a market moves too quickly, it has to be cooled," Bgoni told Reuters.

Despite the weakening Zimdollar, Bgoni, who also heads the dollar-only bourse, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, said the local-currency stock market was still valuable.

"We believe both our markets are viable," Bgoni said.

The Zimdollar, which was reintroduced in 2019, has failed to firm up against other currencies.

Despite government efforts to improve the use of the local currency, the market has not responded positively, with the Zimdollar trading at $3674 to the greenback on Wednesday.

Economists estimate that 80% of the local economy is dollarized but the government has insisted that having a local currency could help the struggling economy.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Angus MacSwan)

