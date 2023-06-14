Zimbabwe records highest-ever tobacco output in 2022/23

HARARE, June 14 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has recorded its highest-ever tobacco output after selling 263 million kg worth $793.25 million in the current marketing season, the industry regulator said on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 tobacco harvest is at least 30% higher than last year's output and tops the previous record of 261 million kg registered in 2019, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board said.

The southern African country is one of world's top producers of the crop. Its output has recovered in recent years after plummeting in the early 2000s when former President Robert Mugabe forced white farmers off the farms to resettle landless Blacks.

Smallholder farmers now account for 85% of Zimbabwe's tobacco output.

Tobacco is one of the biggest export earners in Zimbabwe, which aims to increase production to 300 million kg by 2025.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Leslie Adler)

