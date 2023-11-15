News & Insights

Zimbabwe minibus crash leaves 22 dead, two hurt - police

November 15, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Nyasha Chingono for Reuters

HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police said 22 people were killed and two injured late on Tuesday after a minibus collided with a truck on a highway, which links the country to the South African border.

The fatal accident, on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road, involved the minibus, which was carrying 21 passengers, and the truck with one passenger on board, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if bystanders were also hurt or killed.

The two people who were wounded were receiving treatment in the southwestern city of Bulawayo.

Road accidents are frequent in Zimbabwe, where transport operators are often accused of overloading vehicles that are then driven on pothole-ridden roads.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Bernadette Baum)

((NyashaMark.Chingono@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
