World Markets

Zimbabwe issues six new TV licences, including to defence ministry

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Zimbabwe has issued six new free-to-air TV licences, including to a company owned by the defence ministry, the broadcasting authority said on Friday, after Zimbabweans called for independent broadcasters.

HARARE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has issued six new free-to-air TV licences, including to a company owned by the defence ministry, the broadcasting authority said on Friday, after Zimbabweans called for independent broadcasters.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which is solely owned by the government, has been the only broadcaster in the southern African nation since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

Zimbabweans have long called for the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to license independent broadcasters, and accuse state-owned media of biased coverage in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party.

BAZ Chairman Charles Sibanda said in a statement that among those issued licences was Rusununguko Media Pvt Ltd, which is owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Zimbabwe National Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Elphios Makotore confirmed to Reuters that Rusununguko Media was owned by the defence ministry.

Zimbabwe Newspapers ZIMP.ZI, which is majority-owned by the government through a trust and runs the country's biggest newspapers and several radio stations, was also awarded a licence.

BAZ conducted public hearings last month to choose new broadcasters. Sibanda said those awarded licences should go on air within 18 months, failing which they would lose the licences.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; +263 4 799 112; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular