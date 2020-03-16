Zimbabwe inflation540.16% year-on-year in February - Zimstats

HARARE, March 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's year-on-year inflation was 540.16% in February, statistical agency Zimstat said, as the southern African nation resumed publishing annual consumer price data it suspended last year.

On a month-on-month basis, prices were up 13.52% during the same period compared to 2.23% during the previous month.

The central bank forecasts the annual inflation rate to fall to 50% by the end of the year but analysts say price pressures will remain elevated due to a weak exchange rate and shortages of food following a drought.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.