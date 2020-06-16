Zimbabwe inflation at 785.55% y/y in May - Zimstat

HARARE, June 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's inflation rose to 785.55% year-on-year in May from 765.57% the previous month, Zimstat said on Tuesday, as citizens grapple with rising prices of basic goods and a weakening currency.

On a month-on-month basis inflation slowed to 15.13% from 17.64% during the same period, said Zimstat.

