Zimbabwe Halts Mobile Transactions as Hyperinflation Spurs Currency Flight

Adam B. Levine CoinDesk
Zimbabwean banknote (Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock)

Zimbabweâs central bank, seeking to block attempts to avoid the countryâs hyperinflation, halted all transactions conducted by âmobile money agentsâ this week, and limited payment sizes through other processors.

  • This impacts potentially up to 85% of all transactions.
  • Residents with money stored in one of these mobile providers will need to visit a local bank to withdraw their funds.
  • In a statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the move is necessary to â[p]rotect consumers on mobile money platforms which have been abused by unscrupulous and nonpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy.â

