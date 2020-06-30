Zimbabwe Halts Mobile Transactions as Hyperinflation Spurs Currency Flight
Zimbabweâs central bank, seeking to block attempts to avoid the countryâs hyperinflation, halted all transactions conducted by âmobile money agentsâ this week, and limited payment sizes through other processors.
- This impacts potentially up to 85% of all transactions.
- Residents with money stored in one of these mobile providers will need to visit a local bank to withdraw their funds.
- In a statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the move is necessary to â[p]rotect consumers on mobile money platforms which have been abused by unscrupulous and nonpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy.â
