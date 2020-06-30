Zimbabwe Halts Mobile Transactions as Hyperinflation Spurs Currency Flight

Zimbabweâs central bank, seeking to block attempts to avoid the countryâs hyperinflation, halted all transactions conducted by âmobile money agentsâ this week, and limited payment sizes through other processors.

This impacts potentially up to 85% of all transactions.

Residents with money stored in one of these mobile providers will need to visit a local bank to withdraw their funds.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the move is necessary to â[p]rotect consumers on mobile money platforms which have been abused by unscrupulous and nonpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy.â

