Zimbabwe economy will grow less than pvs 4.6% forecast this year -finmin

HARARE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's economy will grow this year by less than the 4.6% previously forecast because of factors including high inflation and government spending cuts, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday.

Ncube did not give a new 2022 growth forecast. The 4.6% estimate was given in July during a budget review after being revised lower from an earlier forecast for 5.5% growth.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.