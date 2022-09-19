Zimbabwe economy will grow less than pvs 4.6% forecast this year -finmin
HARARE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's economy will grow this year by less than the 4.6% previously forecast because of factors including high inflation and government spending cuts, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday.
Ncube did not give a new 2022 growth forecast. The 4.6% estimate was given in July during a budget review after being revised lower from an earlier forecast for 5.5% growth.
(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)
