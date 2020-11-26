Zimbabwe economy to grow more than 7.4% in 2021 - finance minister

World Markets

MacDonald Dzirutwe Reuters
Zimbabwe's economy is set to grow by more than 7.4% in 2021 after contracting by 4.1% this year, with mining, agriculture and moderating inflation anchoring the recovery, finance minister Mthuli Ncube told parliament on Thursday.

Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, the economy was strained by foreign currency shortages, spiralling inflation, unemployment above 90%, a breakdown of social and health and drought that left more than half the population needing aid.

