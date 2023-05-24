Zimbabwe dollar bourse to trade carbon credits under new govt regulation

By Nyasha Chingono

HARARE, May 24 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's dollar stock exchange plans to allow carbon credit trading, its chief executive said on Wednesday, two days after the government announced new industry regulations that surprised global markets.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) is consulting with the government to tap into the $2 billion global carbon offset market and attract listings from across Africa for companies to buy credits from emission-reducing projects such as renewable energy or planting trees to offset their own emissions.

The government said on Monday it wants all carbon credit projects to be registered with authorities within two months. It plans to take 50% of carbon credit revenue and allocate 20% to local communities, leaving 30% for investors, rattling the industry as it digested the impact on existing projects and the prospect for similar regulation around the world.

"We are working with government to be the approved exchange," Victoria Falls Stock Exchange CEO Justin Bgoni in an interview.

"We believe having a hard currency exchange helps us in that regard, especially to attract listings and trades across Africa."

Under the new regulations, carbon credits can be traded over the counter and on registered and licensed securities exchanges. Authorities would consult with both VFEX and its owner the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, which also has an eponymous local currency bourse.

