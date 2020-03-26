Zimbabwe cuts rates, fixes exchange rate in fight against coronavirus

Adds more details

HARARE, March 26 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank cut its main lending rate to 25% on Thursday and set a fixed exchange rate as part of measures to support the economy against the coronavirus pandemic.

John Mangudya, the central bank's governor, said in a statement that the bank's monetary policy committee had decided to cut the main lending rate from 35% and expected banks to cut lending rates to customers affected by the coronavirus.

"The government, through the bank, has suspended the managed floating exchange rate system to provide for greater certainty in the pricing of goods and services in the economy," Mangudya added.

The rate was fixed at 25 Zimbabwe dollars to the U.S. dollar, the same rate as on the official interbank market. On the black market, rates softened to 40 to the dollar from a high of 45 at the start of the week.

Mangudya said banks had agreed to reduce charges on electronic payments for now.

The southern African nation has recorded one death from the three cases officially announced by the government, but the opposition and critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa accuse his government of under-reporting the number of cases.

The government denies the charge.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Timothy Heritage)

