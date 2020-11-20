World Markets

Zimbabwe court frees journalist charged with obstructing justice

Contributor
MacDonald Dzirutwe Reuters
Published

Zimbabwean journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono was freed on bail on Friday after being arrested two weeks ago on charges of obstructing justice.

HARARE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono was freed on bail on Friday after being arrested two weeks ago on charges of obstructing justice.

Chin'ono's arrest and that of dozens of activists in the last four months has led to accusations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government was persecuting opponents, a charge the authorities deny.

Chin'ono, who has criticised the government on social media, was first arrested in July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests.

He denies the separate charges and says the government is persecuting him for exposing corruption.

High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi found on Friday that a lower court had erred in denying Chin'ono bail, but said the journalist should not use his Twitter account to post messages that obstructed justice.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; +263 4 799 112; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular