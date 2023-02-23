Zimbabwe committed to debt arrears clearance, president says

Adds quote, context

HARARE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's president said on Thursday that the government was committed to a plan to clear more than $6 billion of external debt arrears, including compensating former commercial white farmers and making token payments to creditors.

"Zimbabwe's debt overhang continues to weigh down heavily on our development efforts," Emmerson Mnangagwa said, as part of a meeting on the southern African country's debt that was open to reporters. "We have no access to new lines of credit, including from the multilateral banks, such as the World Bank Group."

Zimbabwe, which has suffered bouts of hyperinflation in the past 15 years, had more than $14 billion in external debt in September 2022. It has not received loans from the likes of the International Monetary Fund for more than two decades, due to its arrears.

