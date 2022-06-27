World Markets

Zimbabwe central bank hikes lending rate to 200% over inflation surge

Contributor
Nyasha Chingono Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zimbabwe's central bank said on Monday that its monetary policy committee had decided to hike its policy rate to 200% from 80% per annum, with effect from July 1.

HARARE, June 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank said on Monday that its monetary policy committee had decided to hike its policy rate to 200% from 80% per annum, with effect from July 1.

"The Committee noted that the increase in inflation was undermining consumer demand and confidence and that, if not controlled, it would reverse the significant economic gains achieved over the past two years," the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono Writing by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular