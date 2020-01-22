Zimbabwe central bank governor says inflation to fall to 50% by December

Zimbabwe's central bank governor said on Wednesday annual inflation was expected to sharply fall to 50% by the end of this year, as the bank left the main lending rate unchanged saying it was working to stabilise the exchange rate and prices.
