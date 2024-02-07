News & Insights

World Markets

Zimbabwe cabinet scraps colonial-era death penalty law

Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

February 07, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Nyasha Chingono for Reuters ->

HARARE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to abolish the death penalty following months of debate in parliament, choosing instead to impose lengthy prison sentences for the worst offences.

The cabinet passed a private member's bill introduced last year in the National Assembly to abolish the death penalty inherited from British colonial rule.

"In view of the need to retain the deterrent element in sentencing murderers, it is expected that the new law will impose lengthy sentences without violating the right to life," the cabinet said in a statement.

"The existence of aggravating circumstances may attract life sentences."

Zimbabwe carried out its last execution in 2005.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was once put on the death row during the struggle for independence against British rule, has been pushing to end the death penalty.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Christina Fincher)

((NyashaMark.Chingono@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.