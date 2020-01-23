Zimbabwe billionaire to pay doctors about $300 a month to end strike

Striking junior doctors at Zimbabwe's state hospitals will end a four-month strike after accepting an offer from a telecoms billionaire to pay them a monthly allowance of about $300 for six months, their union said on Thursday.
