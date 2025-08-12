ZIM (ZIM) Soars 14.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) shares ended the last trading session 14.9% higher at $17.81. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.8% loss over the past four weeks.

This uptick is attributed to the news that CEO Eli Glickman is collaborating with shipping magnate Rami Unger to potentially acquire all of ZIM's shares. The transaction, on materialization, could result in ZIM going private and merging with one of Unger's companies.

This container shipping company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -51.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ZIM, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 33.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZIM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ZIM belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Another stock from the same industry, Flex LNG (FLNG), closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $25.26. Over the past month, FLNG has returned 10.7%.

Flex LNG's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.3% over the past month to $0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -19.6%. Flex LNG currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

