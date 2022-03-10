ZIM (ZIM) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 in the previous session. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has gained 27.7% since the start of the year compared to the -5.9% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 24.9% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 9, 2022, ZIM reported EPS of $14.17 versus consensus estimate of $13.65.

For the current fiscal year, ZIM is expected to post earnings of $31.38 per share on $10.97 billion in revenues. This represents a -19.58% change in EPS on a 2.29% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.73 per share on $8.56 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -59.42% and -21.96%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

ZIM may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ZIM has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 2.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 4.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.3X versus its peer group's average of 5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ZIM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ZIM meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though ZIM shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ZIM Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ZIM have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). GNK has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beat our consensus estimate by 5.29%, and for the current fiscal year, GNK is expected to post earnings of $4.22 per share on revenue of $386.97 million.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited have gained 16.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 4.88X and a P/CF of 3.62X.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ZIM and GNK, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

