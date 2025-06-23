ZIM vs. FRO: Which Shipping Company is a Stronger Play Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM and Frontline Plc FRO are two well-known names in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. While ZIM is based in Israel, FRO is headquartered in Cyprus. ZIM is a leading container liner shipping company with a presence in more than 100 countries. The company serves approximately 33,000 customers in over 330 ports worldwide. Frontline focuses on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products.

Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which shipping company currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for ZIM

ZIM's asset-light model, which means that the focus is more on leasing rather than owning vessels. The company’s focus on niche markets and high-margin trade routes helps it avoid crowded, low-margin segments, thereby maintaining strong pricing power. This, too, aids profitability. The shipping company’s operational efficiency is being aided by investments in digitalization and innovative technologies.

ZIM’s shareholder-friendly approach throws light on its financial prosperity. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. This highlights confidence in its cash flow and prospects. In the December quarter, ZIM’s board declared a regular dividend of approximately $382 million or $3.17 per ordinary share, together with the dividends shelled out in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, ZIM’s board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $89 million, or 74 cents per share, reflecting approximately 30% of the quarter’s net income.

ZIM has an excellent track record with respect to earnings surprise, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, showing resilience despite tough conditions. The average beat is 34.5%.

ZIM Price and EPS Surprise

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services price-eps-surprise | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Quote

Due to the above-mentioned tailwinds and signs of easing trade tensions, the second-quarter 2025, third-quarter 2025, and full-year 2025 earnings estimates have been moving northward for ZIM.

Earnings Estimates for ZIM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for FRO

Frontline, which focuses on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide, is being well-served by its fleet expansion initiatives. FRO’s portfolio is one of the youngest among the tanker operators. The average fleet age is only 6.8 years.

Frontline’s shareholder-friendly attitude is also praiseworthy. The recent air strikes against Iran have lifted freight rates, aiding tanker stocks like FRO. Environmental regulations and shifting global trade patterns, including protectionist policies and sanctions, are, however, hurting Frontline.

Geopolitical tensions could disrupt tanker routes, hurting FRO in turn. Supply-chain disruptions and escalated voyage operating costs are also hurting the company’s bottom-line performance. Mainly due to the geopolitical woes, uncertainty regarding freight rates, and weakening demand from China, the second-quarter 2025, third-quarter 2025, and full-year 2025 earnings estimates have been moving southward for FRO.

Earnings Estimates for FRO

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unlike ZIM, FRO doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. The shipping company has lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters and met the consensus mark on the other occasions. The average miss is 4.4%.

Frontline Price and EPS Surprise

Frontline PLC price-eps-surprise | Frontline PLC Quote

Frontline’s high debt burden, primarily due to the elevated capital expenditures on fleet renewal, is also a worry. FRO’s high debt-to-equity ratio indicates that the financing of fleet upgrades is mainly carried out with borrowed funds.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FRO Appears to be Pricier Than ZIM

ZIM is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.31 and has a Value Score of A. Meanwhile, FRO has a Value Score of C, with its forward sales multiple at 3.06.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

The shipping industry is responsible for transporting goods involved in world trade. The slowdown in trade may disrupt trade routes, bringing down goods transportation, in turn hurting the industry players. Consequently, tariff-related concerns are present for both ZIM and FRO. However, ZIM has an advantage, courtesy of its business model, by virtue of which it can shift capacity to more profitable routes if trade lanes are hit by tariffs.

Apart from the geopolitical risks, FRO’s high debt burden is a concern. The high capital expenditure requirement dents cash flow. FRO’s unfavorable valuation picture is a major deterrent.

Moreover, with spot rates and contracted rates remaining elevated, ZIM is likely to perform well in 2025 despite the tariff-induced uncertainties. Given its better prospects driven by its business model to withstand uncertainties, ZIM seems a better pick than FRO now.

While ZIM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRO currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.