ZIM vs. ESEA: Which Shipping Company Should You Bet on Now?

Two shipping companies that are commanding investor attention as the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry navigates a complex environment, led by tariff risks, are ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM and Euroseas Limited ESEA. While ZIM is based in Israel, ESEA is headquartered in Greece. ZIM is a global container liner shipping company, which focuses on providing innovative and customer-centric services.

ZIM operates in more than 100 countries, offering both door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for customers. Euroseas is an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and a provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes.

Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which shipping company currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for ESEA

Euroseas’ ability to secure long-term charter contracts at higher rates has boosted its revenues and profitability. Apart from profitable contracts, the fact that the company is able to maintain a time charter equivalent rate (a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of the company’s vessels) of more than $25,000 per day is praiseworthy. The average daily time charter equivalent rate for 2024 was 26,479.

Euroseas has been expanding its fleet and locking in long-term charter contracts, thus ensuring a stable revenue stream. Earlier this year, Euroseas announced a three-year charter contract extension for its Intermediate containership, M/V Rena P. The new charter period is expected to commence on Aug. 21. The extension is expected to generate around $29M in EBITDA over the minimum contracted period and increase the company's charter coverage for 2025 to 88% and for 2026 to 54%.

Earlier this year, Euroseas completed the spinoff of EuroHoldings, an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation. The spinoff enables Euroseas to focus on its own investment strategy and create more value for shareholders. The spin-off saw Euroseas distributing all shares of Euroholdings to its shareholders.

ESEA’s shareholder-friendly approach highlights its financial strength. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. (Check Euroseas’ dividend history here.)

The company is also active on the buyback front. The company stated on the first-quarter 2025 conference call that as of June 18, it repurchased 463,074 shares of its common stock for roughly $10.5 million, under the share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.

The Case for ZIM

ZIM has an asset-light model, which allows it to focus more on leasing rather than owning vessels. This allows it to adjust capacity rapidly in response to market changes.



ZIM’s focus on niche markets and high-margin trade routes helps it avoid crowded, low-margin segments, thereby maintaining strong pricing power. This also boosts profitability. The shipping company’s operational efficiency is being aided by investments in digitalization and innovative technologies.



The company’s shareholder-friendly approach reflects its financial prosperity. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. This highlights confidence in its cash flow and prospects. In the December quarter, ZIM’s board declared a regular dividend of approximately $382 million or $3.17 per ordinary share.



In the first quarter of 2025, ZIM’s board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $89 million, or 74 cents per share, reflecting approximately 30% of the quarter’s net income.

On a worrying note, the ongoing trade tensions are hurting ZIM, as it has significant exposure to both China and the United States. Transpacific volumes have been suffering due to trade woes hurting ZIM. Although tariff woes are showing signs of easing, in the absence of a long-term trade deal, the scenario will continue to be uncertain. Even on the first-quarter conference call, management sounded cautious regarding transpacific trade during the remainder of 2025 in the absence of a longer-term agreement.

Due to the uncertainty, ZIM gave a cautious outlook for 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the $1.6-$2.2 billion range, down from $3.7 billion in 2024. Management has warned that declining freight rates could put pressure on ZIM’s future earnings.

ESEA’s Price Performance Better Than ZIM's

In a year, ZIM shares have declined 11.4%. On the other hand, ESEA shares have performed much better, surging in excess of 34% in the same timeframe. The industry has declined by more than 27%.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for ZIM & ESEA?

Mainly due to the tariff-related uncertainty, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year decline of 20.4% and 88.2%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending southward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.1% and 1.2%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

The current tariff tussle, mainly between the United States and China, is hurting ZIM more. The new port fees for Chinese-linked ships under the U.S. Trade Representative regulation represent a challenge both operationally and financially for ZIM, as more than 50% of its U.S. port calls are made by Chinese-built ships. With a significant proportion of ZIM’s fleet capacity deployed on the Asia-North America trade route, finding alternative deployment options represents a big challenge.

ESEA’s better price performance and earnings estimate revisions compared to ZIM poise it well. We believe investors should buy ESEA stock to capitalize on its impressive growth potential, while staying away from ZIM currently as tariff woes are likely to dent its outlook significantly.

ESEA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ZIM has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





