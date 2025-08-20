ZIM Reports $1.6 Billion Q2 Revenue

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) reported second quarter 2025 results on August 20, 2025, highlighting revenue of $1.6 billion, net income of $24 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $472 million with a 29% margin. Management raised full-year 2025 guidance to an adjusted EBITDA range of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion, while addressing continued freight rate volatility, volatile U.S. tariff activity, and fleet transformation progress.

Fleet transformation boosts ZIM's cost competitiveness

During 2023 and 2024, ZIM received delivery of 46 newbuild vessels, resulting in two-thirds of the current fleet capacity being either newly built (delivered in 2023 and 2024) or owned, with 40% of capacity now running on LNG. Average vessel size increased 50% compared to 2022, strategically targeting better operational efficiency and lower per-unit costs.

"Following a transition period from '23 to 2024, during which we had 46 new build vessels delivered to us, we entered '25 with a transformed fleet significantly improving our cost structure and the efficiency of our operated capacity thanks to larger, more modern vessels."

-- Eli Glickman, President and CEO

This fundamental fleet renewal shifts ZIM's cost base downward, enabling greater resilience in depressed rate environments.

Freight rate volatility and tariff risks remain central headwinds

Average freight rates fell to $1,479 per TEU, a 12% decline compared to Q2 2024, pressured by weak Transpacific demand as Shifting U.S.–China tariff policy led to a 6% year-over-year drop in carried volumes to 895,000 TEUs. Management described the Q3 2025 peak season as muted and guided for continued freight rate declines in the second half.

"We expect freight rates on a full-year basis to be significantly lower in 2025 when compared to the ones of 2024 with average freight rates in the remainder of 2025 lower than the first half average. Also, view remains that savings with the Red Sea will not resume this year, continuing to absorb significant capacity. We assume that we will maintain similar operating capacity on average to the one of 2024 over the course of the year as we renew some of the existing capacity or similar tonnage."



Persistent downward pressure on rates, unpredictable tariff announcements, and disruptions to historical trade flows increase the importance of cost leadership and commercial agility for ZIM over the next several quarters.

ZIM maintains chartering flexibility amid cyclical uncertainty

By the end of 2026, a total of 34 vessels will be up for charter renewal: 12 vessels (64,000 TEUs) in 2025 and 22 vessels (70,000 TEUs) in 2026, offering the company tactical flexibility to downsize or redeploy as market dynamics evolve. This option value is central in the face of possible further declines in demand or shipping rates.

"if the market is, you know, continuing to deteriorate more likely than not, we will let go more of the ships than we will recharter. And if this is to be a different story, then we will recharter. But back to your question, I think if the market is trending down meaningfully into 2026, chances are that we will end up downsizing as opposed to renewing those vessels."



This approach preserves financial discipline and protects against asset underutilization.

Looking Ahead

Management raised 2025 guidance to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion and adjusted EBIT of $550 million to $950 million, while noting the second half is expected to lag the first half due to weaker freight rates and volumes. ZIM forecasts flat carried volume year over year compared to 2024 and expects average freight rates to remain below first-half levels. No formal guidance was provided beyond 2025, and management emphasized persistent uncertainty from global trade, tariffs, and geopolitical developments.

