ZIM Reaches Agreement With Shareholder Group; Unified Board Slate To Be Presented At Dec. 26 Meeting

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) announced that it has reached an agreement with a shareholder group led by Mor Gemel Pension Ltd., Reading Capital Ltd., and Sparta 24 Ltd. regarding the composition of the Company's Board of Directors ahead of its upcoming Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 26, 2025.

As part of the agreement, the shareholder group has agreed to withdraw its proxy contest. In turn, ZIM's Board of Directors has approved a unified slate of ten director nominees to be presented to shareholders at the Annual Meeting. The slate includes all incumbent directors, along with Ron Hadassi and Ran Gritzerstein, who will be recommended by the Board for election.

Additionally, Keren Bar-Hava has withdrawn her candidacy for election as a director and will instead serve as an observer to the Board. The shareholder group has also withdrawn its previously issued position statement, reflecting the collaborative resolution reached between the parties.

