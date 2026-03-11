ZIM Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Top, Down Year Over Year

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) reported fourth-quarter 2025 loss per share of 58 cents, which was narrower thanthe Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. In the year-ago reported quarter, ZIM reported earnings per share of $4.66.

Revenues of $1.48 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion but declined 31.5% from the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to the decrease in freight rates and carried volume.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

Carried volume in the fourth quarter decreased 9% year over year to 898 thousand TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Average freight rate per TEU in the fourth quarter decreased 29% year over year to $1,333.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $327 million, down 66% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarter of 2025 fell to 22% from 45% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBIT was $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $658 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBIT margins in the fourth quarter of 2025 fell to 1% from 30% in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, ZIM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Liquidity

ZIM exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion compared with $1.29 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

ZIM generated $375 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. Free cash flow was $232 million.

ZIM’s Fourth-Quarter 2025 Dividend

ZIM’s board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of almost $106 million, or $0.88 per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2026.

For 2025, ZIM has made dividend payments amounting to total $240 million, or $1.99 per share, reflecting almost 50% of 2025 net income.

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and were down 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 2% and 4% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a 1% decrease in average trucks in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and a 7% and 2% decline in load volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and JBI, respectively. The decrease in revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, was partially offset by a 15% increase in volume in JBT, a 1% uptick in productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, in DCS, and an increase in revenue per load in ICS. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UAL's fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.10 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 but declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.00-$3.50.

Operating revenues of $15.4 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally by 0.1% and increased 4.8% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.4% of the top line) increased 4.9% year over year to $13.9 billion. UAL flights transported 45,679 passengers in the fourth quarter, up 3% year over year. Cargo revenues fell 6% year over year to $490 million. Revenues from other sources rose 9.1% year over year to $981 million.

